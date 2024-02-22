IRONSCALES Strengthens Executive Leadership With Appointment of Gil Mazor as Chief Product and R&D Officer, GM Israel

Mazor’s appointment to the new company role ushers in a new era of innovation for the AI-powered enterprise email security leader

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IRONSCALES, the leading enterprise cloud email security platform protecting more than 13,000 global organizations, today announced the appointment of Gil Mazor as the company’s first Chief Product and R&D Officer and GM Israel. Gil’s addition to the executive team underscores IRONSCALES’ commitment to growth and innovation in the cybersecurity industry.





As head of the company’s Israel office, located in Tel Aviv, Mazor will provide regional leadership to a talented team of developers, ML engineers, product managers, customer success representatives, and other professionals — fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation in the heart of one of the world’s leading technology hubs. In his new position, Mazor will be pivotal in driving new product innovation, engineering excellence, and ensuring the delivery of world-class email security solutions to the market. His leadership will be instrumental as the company continues to expand its global presence and empower organizations around the world to defend against evolving phishing threats.

Mazor brings over 25 years of product development and global management expertise to his new role at IRONSCALES, as well as over a decade of senior leadership experience — which includes successful tenures as Senior Vice President at Cybereason and Executive Vice President at Cellebrite.

Throughout his career, Mazor has consistently delivered high-quality enterprise products and solutions, earning him widespread recognition as a leader in the field. His leadership has been instrumental in driving successful organizational and cultural transitions, including the adoption of Agile methodologies and Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) practices. His proven track record of executing innovative enterprise solutions and driving organizational excellence aligns perfectly with IRONSCALES’ mission to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to its customer base.

“I am extremely excited to join the talented team at IRONSCALES, and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success for years to come,” said Gil Mazor. “I believe in IRONSCALES’ mission to protect organizations from advanced phishing threats, and I am excited to lead the Israel office and our product development efforts as we innovate and deliver world-class solutions to our customers.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Gil Mazor to the IRONSCALES team,” said Eyal Benishti, CEO. “His appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our executive leadership team and driving growth and success across the cybersecurity market. Gil’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to rapidly innovate, expand our product offerings, and deliver industry-leading solutions to enterprises and managed services providers.”

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leading cloud email security platform for the enterprise that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and human insights (HI) to stop advanced phishing attacks that bypass traditional security solutions. Its award-winning, self-learning platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), Account Takeover (ATO), VIP impersonation, and more. As the most powerfully simple email security platform, IRONSCALES helps enterprises reduce risk, boost security team efficiency, and build a culture of cybersecurity awareness. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and is proud to serve more than 13,000 customers globally. Visit http://www.ironscales.com or @IRONSCALES to learn more.

Contacts

Doug De Orchis



Scratch Media + Marketing for IRONSCALES



doug@scratchmm.com