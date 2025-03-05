IRONSCALES Expands Global Footprint with New Data Centers, Key Leadership Hire, and Strategic APAC Growth

The enterprise email security leader meets growing global demand for superior protection, simplified compliance, and localized support.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#channelpartners--IRONSCALES, the AI-powered email security leader protecting over 15,000 global customers from advanced phishing attacks, today announced major expansions to support its growing global customer base. The company launched new data centers in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), appointed a new VP of Sales for MSPs, and strengthened its presence in APAC through regional strategic partnerships.

IRONSCALES Expands Global Reach with New Data Centers in UAE and India

In its mission to provide enhanced security and compliance, IRONSCALES has launched two new data centers—one in the UAE and another in India. This milestone strengthens the company’s global infrastructure, ensuring:

Improved Data Sovereignty : Local data centers comply with regional regulations, ensuring businesses meet data protection requirements.

: Local data centers comply with regional regulations, ensuring businesses meet data protection requirements. Enhanced Performance : Localized data processing boosts speed and efficiency for the company’s growing customer base in the Middle East and Asia.

: Localized data processing boosts speed and efficiency for the company’s growing customer base in the Middle East and Asia. Stronger Cybersecurity Framework: Regional infrastructure supports more robust and agile defenses against sophisticated cyber threats.

IRONSCALES has always sought to serve the business needs of organizations around the globe. This strategic move reflects its commitment to protecting organizations worldwide with cutting-edge technology, while ensuring they keep pace with evolving compliance needs.

"Launching these data centers marks a major milestone in our mission to provide localized, AI-powered email security to our expanding global customer base," said Gil Mazor, CPO & CRDO at IRONSCALES. “As technologies like generative AI enable increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, our adaptive AI-driven solutions give organizations the agile, ever-evolving defensive capabilities they need to keep pace with these threats."

Strengthening Leadership to Accelerate Growth

IRONSCALES is also pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Thomas as its new Vice President of Global MSP Sales. Brian brings over two decades of experience in the technology sector to his new role, with a strong track record of success in high velocity sales and channel development. His extensive background includes GTM leadership roles at Malwarebytes, WatchGuard Technologies, SHI, and Arista Networks, where he successfully expanded market reach and partnership development across the channel community.

In his new role, Brian will focus on cementing IRONSCALES as the dominant email security vendor within the Managed Service Provider (MSP) space. Brian's vision includes building MSP-tailored and scalable initiatives that not only address the evolving email threat landscape but also drive mutual growth for both IRONSCALES and its MSP partners.

"We are certain that Brian will be a meaningful addition to the IRONSCALES leadership team. His extensive experience in the MSP and channel ecosystem aligns perfectly with our vision to provide unparalleled support and security solutions to our partners worldwide," said Alex Paquette, CRO & COO of IRONSCALES. "As we continue to grow our MSP business, Brian's leadership will be critical in delivering value to our partners and achieving mutual success."

"Given the company's existing momentum in the MSP space, I'm confident that this new role at IRONSCALES will be an incredible opportunity to hit the ground running and make a real, material impact on the company's success right out of the gate," said Thomas. "I look forward to working with our growing network of partners to deliver innovative email security solutions to more and more organizations around the world."

Strategic Partnership with Sales Innovation: Enhancing Email Security Across APAC

In addition, IRONSCALES is announcing a new partnership with B2B software sales outsourcing firm, Sales Innovation, aimed at fortifying email security solutions for organizations across the Asia-Pacific & Japan (APJ) region. As cyber threats evolve in complexity, this collaboration ensures that organizations in APAC are better equipped with the right AI-driven solutions to defend against emerging communication-based threats.

Through this partnership, organizations will benefit from:

Stronger Local Support: With Sales Innovation’s regional expertise, organizations will receive dedicated support tailored to APAC’s unique cyber challenges.

With Sales Innovation’s regional expertise, organizations will receive dedicated support tailored to APAC’s unique cyber challenges. Faster Deployment and Scalability: Seamless integration of AI-driven email security solutions with reduced implementation time.

Seamless integration of AI-driven email security solutions with reduced implementation time. Localized Data Protection: The launch of local data centers enhances both performance and compliance with regional data privacy laws.

The launch of local data centers enhances both performance and compliance with regional data privacy laws. Greater Awareness and Education: Training initiatives and insights will help businesses stay ahead of the latest emerging attacks.

“By working closely with IRONSCALES, we are empowering organizations across APJ with the tools and knowledge to stay ahead of cybercriminals,” said Yujin Evered, CEO of Sales Innovation.“This partnership enables organizations to adopt cutting-edge AI-driven security with the confidence that they have a trusted local partner supporting their cybersecurity journey.”

“This partnership expands our reach, providing organizations with localized support, faster deployment, and advanced threat protection,” said Alex Paquette, Chief Revenue Officer & COO of IRONSCALES. “Together, we are addressing the growing demand for intelligent email security solutions that adapt to the evolving threat landscape in APJ.”

Looking Ahead

With new data centers going live, an expanded leadership team, and a stronger presence in key regions, IRONSCALES is entering its next phase of global growth. These efforts reflect the focus of IRONSCALES on making AI-driven email security easier to access, scale, and implement for businesses worldwide.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security protecting over 15,000 global organizations from advanced phishing threats. As the pioneer of adaptive AI, we detect and remediate attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and zero-days that other solutions miss. By combining the power of AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit www.ironscales.com or follow us on X @IRONSCALES.

About Sales Innovation

Sales Innovation helps B2B technology companies expand in the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region with reduced risk and cost. The company provides a complete solution to go to market through its outsourced sales services, including marketing, business development, sales execution, channel management, and customer care. With a proven track record of driving rapid market traction, Sales Innovation lays the foundation for long-term success. Learn more at salesinnovation.io.

