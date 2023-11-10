IRONSCALES Celebrates Second Consecutive Year on Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ as One of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

Email security leader attributes 444% Increase in Revenue to Customer Growth and Innovative Product Enhancements

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IRONSCALES, the leading enterprise cloud email security platform protecting more than 10,000 global organizations, today announced it ranked #300 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. IRONSCALES’ revenue grew 444% over the award’s three-year evaluation period.





The news of this win comes directly after IRONSCALES’ Fall ’23 Release, in which the company introduced groundbreaking enhancements to its email security platform. The latest innovations include the incorporation of deep image-based detection capabilities that bolster the platform’s foundational behavioral analysis. These additions further fortify IRONSCALES’ defenses against sophisticated email attacks, such as the emerging threat of QR code phishing, also known as ‘quishing.’ Moreover, the introduction of Autonomous Campaigns facilitates automated phishing simulation testing, streamlining the process for security administrators to rapidly educate employees on the latest phishing threats. This recent release signifies IRONSCALES’ continuous commitment to advancing email security technology, contributing significantly to the company’s remarkable growth and recognition in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

IRONSCALES’ Chief Executive Officer, Eyal Benishti, credits the organization’s innovative AI approach, amplified customer base expansion, and the significant partnerships cultivated with leading MSPs/MSSPs to earn its ranking on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. “IRONSCALES’ recognition is a validation of our adaptive AI strategy which brings together, in real-time, AI and human insights to email security,” said Benishti. “Our growth signifies the collective effort this team and our stakeholders have invested to create and refine solutions that tackle the ever-evolving threats in the digital landscape.”

Book a demo to see IRONSCALES in action: https://secure.ironscales.com/demo

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leading cloud email security platform for the enterprise and the industry’s only solution that uses AI and human insights (HI) to stop advanced phishing. Its award-winning, self-learning platform continuously detects and remediates attacks like BEC, ATO, and VIP impersonation that bypass traditional security solutions. Powerful, simple, and adaptive, IRONSCALES helps enterprises reduce risk, boost security team efficiency, and increase cybersecurity awareness. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is proud to support more than 10,000 global enterprises. Visit http://www.ironscales.com or @IRONSCALES to learn more.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

