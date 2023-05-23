IRONSCALES Announces Partnership With the Infinigate Group

IRONSCALES has selected the Infinigate Group as its distribution partner across Benelux, the Nordics, and Switzerland

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IRONSCALES, the leading enterprise cloud email security platform protecting more than 10,000 global organizations worldwide, today announced a new partnership with the Infinigate Group, a value-add distributor of cybersecurity, secure networks, and secure cloud. The Infinigate Group will distribute IRONSCALES’ award-winning, self-learning, enterprise cloud email security platform in the Benelux, the Nordics, and Switzerland regions, with a view to widen the partnership across the wider EMEA territory. This partnership comes on the heels of IRONSCALES being recently awarded a 5-Star rating from CRN’s Partner Program Guide in addition to product innovation award recognitions from G2 and Cyber Defense Magazine. IRONSCALES follows a 100% channel-centric go-to-market model, focusing on delivering outstanding support to channel partners.

“Infinigate is a key partnership for IRONSCALES and allows us to expand our reach to Benelux, the Nordics, and Switzerland to provide advanced phishing protection to MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and System Integrators across the region,” said Henrik Davidsson, VP of International Channel Sales. Davidsson continued, “IRONSCALES chose Infinigate due to their strong cloud capabilities for integrations, their unique go-to-market differentiation, and their global reach within the MSP and MSSP ecosystems. Together, Infinigate and IRONSCALES partners can reduce cost, effort, and risk for customers with the leading enterprise email security solution on the market.”

The IRONSCALES platform is the industry’s only solution that uses AI and human insights (HI) to stop advanced phishing, combining the power of both artificial and human intelligence in an ongoing cycle of innovation. IRONSCALES takes a different approach to email security, using a decentralized, crowd-sourced network to prevent, detect, and remediate phishing attacks in a matter of seconds, not hours or days.

Gartner reports that business email compromise (BEC) is on the rise and causing direct financial loss, with credential loss expected to become the No. 1 effect of phishing attacks by 2026. An estimated 40% of ransomware attacks start through email. Osterman Research reveals that large organizations expect a 43% increase in BEC attacks in the next 12 months. Additionally, Osterman Research reports that IT and security teams spend 1/3 of their time a week investigating and remediating phishing incidents.

Mathias Bachsleitner, EVP, Global Partnerships and Alliances at Infinigate, says, “We are delighted to be working with an innovator such as IRONSCALES to deliver a leading-edge, effective solution to an escalating issue across all types and sizes of business. The IRONSCALES platform perfectly complements Infinigate’s cybersecurity-focused portfolio, integrating with existing solutions from other vendors. Our partners stand to benefit from increased retention to SaaS systems and attachment rate to Microsoft apps — a great opportunity to secure ongoing growth.”

The IRONSCALES Partner Program enables partners to provide comprehensive email security to their customers through a powerful, yet simple platform designed for today’s global enterprise organizations. The program offers IRONSCALES’ partners guaranteed margins, significant growth opportunities, protected revenue, and world-class resources and tools while providing superior protection with the industry’s only AI and human insights email security solution. The Infinigate Group will foster growth for channel partners, extending IRONSCALES’ reach and growth through the EMEA channel with a tailored partner program and specialist services, including partner training, solutions engineering, and configuration.

IRONSCALES is the leading cloud email security platform for the enterprise and the industry’s only solution that uses AI and human insights (HI) to stop advanced phishing. Its award-winning, self-learning platform continuously detects and remediates attacks like BEC, ATO, and VIP impersonation that bypass traditional security solutions. Powerful, simple, and adaptive, IRONSCALES helps enterprises reduce risk, boost security team efficiency, and increase cybersecurity awareness. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is proud to support more than 10,000 global enterprises. Visit http://www.ironscales.com or @IRONSCALES to learn more.

The Infinigate Group is a value-add distributor, fully committed to sustainable, leading-edge cybersecurity solutions. Founded in 1996 in Switzerland, it has grown to incorporate the entire EMEA region, with offices in 30 countries and partners in more than 50. Our more than 1,200 dedicated employees, half of them with in-depth technical expertise, are passionate about best-of-breed cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise market segments, to protect on-premise and cloud-based IT infrastructure. The Infinigate Group relies on strong country organisations, which adapt to the needs of their respective partners, MSSPs and vendors, by providing technical, marketing, sales and professional services. For additional information visit www.infinigate.com/

