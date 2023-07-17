IronNet Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist Securities from New York Stock Exchange

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IronNet, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, “IronNet”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IRNT) announced today its intention to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”).





This announcement follows the Company’s receipt of notice from the NYSE that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards. The Company has been evaluating its options with respect to its NYSE listing. After discussions and deliberations on these matters, the Company’s board of directors has approved a resolution authorizing the Company to voluntarily delist from the NYSE.

On July 17, 2023, the Company notified NYSE of its intent to voluntarily delist its securities from NYSE. The Company currently anticipates that it will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the delisting on or about July 27, 2023, and anticipates that the delisting of its securities will become effective on or about August 6, 2023. Following delisting, the Company expects that its common stock will be traded on over-the-counter markets.

The Company does not expect that the delisting will have any adverse effects on its business operations, and the Company will remain subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About IronNet, Inc.

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever collective defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

