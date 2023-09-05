Iron Path Capital Announces Partnership with TruTech Servo Motors & Systems as First Investment in Industrial Automation and Motion Control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Path Capital, a private equity firm focused on healthcare and specialty industrials, today announced a new strategic partnership with TruTech Servo Motors & Systems (TruTech), a technology leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of custom electric motors for use in high-performance applications. TruTech will serve as the first investment in Iron Path’s broader build-up strategy in industrial automation and motion control.





Founded in 2010, TruTech offers a broad suite of motion control and industrial automation solutions, ranging from semi-custom electric motors to fully customized complete motion solutions.

“Our partnership with Iron Path will allow us to expand our capabilities, diversify into new end markets, and create a broad portfolio of product offerings to help us meet the needs of our customers,” said Ted Paskvan, CEO of TruTech. “We are excited to partner with Iron Path and look forward to the next phase of TruTech’s growth*.”

Rob Reistetter, Managing Partner of Iron Path Capital, said: “TruTech has a strong reputation of supporting customers through its high-quality design and engineering capabilities, and we’re thrilled to partner with Ted and the rest of the TruTech team to support their continued expansion in the motion control and automation sectors.”

Iron Path aims to support TruTech’s growth through both organic and inorganic initiatives, including expanded engineering and sales resources and the addition of new product lines and capabilities through strategic acquisitions.

The transaction represents the sixth platform investment completed by Iron Path Capital.

McDermott is acting as its legal advisor and FORVIS, LLP is acting as Iron Path’s financial advisor.

About TruTech Servo Motors & Systems

TruTech Servo Motors & Systems (“TruTech”) is a leader in providing Permanent Magnet Servo Motor (PMSM) solutions for applications requiring simple motion or complete motion-controlled precision. Founded in 2010, TruTech specializes in custom and semi-custom solutions used in high-performance applications in the automation, material handling, and medical end markets.

To learn more about TruTech, please visit trutechmotors.com.

About Iron Path Capital

Iron Path Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm focused on lower-middle-market investments across the healthcare and specialty industrial sectors. With offices in Nashville, TN and Charlottesville, VA, Iron Path Capital supports its partners with capital, operating expertise, business development, and industry relationships to achieve significant scale. Iron Path Capital selects companies with stable cash flows, superior management teams, strong performance trajectories, and multiple vectors for growth, both organic and through consolidation.

For more information, visit ironpathcapital.com.

*Endorsements of portfolio company executives are provided to demonstrate the benefits of working with the Iron Path team. They are not provided to solicit investors in an Iron Path fund. The portfolio company executive featured in this endorsement is not an investor in an Iron Path fund and no compensation was provided for such testimonial.

