Iron Mountain to Present at Financial Conference

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Communications Infrastructure Conference on September 27, 2023.


Date: September 27, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm CT / 2:00 pm ET

Presenter: Barry A. Hytinen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The presentation is being webcast and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com under News & Events, Investor Events or by clicking here: Webcast Link.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals. To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Gillian Tiltman

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

Gillian.Tiltman@ironmountain.com
(617) 286-4881

Erika Crabtree

Manager, Investor Relations

Erika.Crabtree@ironmountain.com
(617) 535-2845

