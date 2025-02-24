Iron Mountain to Present at Financial Conference

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in information management services, announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Time: 2:35 pm PT (5:35 pm ET)

Presenters: Barry A. Hytinen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The presentation is being webcast and it will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com under News & Events, Investor Events or by clicking here: Webcast.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is trusted by more than 240,000 customers in 61 countries, including approximately 95% of the Fortune 1000, to help unlock value and intelligence from their assets through services that transcend the physical and digital worlds. Our broad range of solutions address their information management, digital transformation, information security, data center and asset lifecycle management needs. Our longstanding commitment to safety, security, sustainability and innovation in support of our customers underpins everything we do.

