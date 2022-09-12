Iron Mountain to Host Webcast of Investor Event

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, today announced that it will host an Investor Event on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Iron Mountain will provide a live webcast of the event, which is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

Registration for the live webcast of the event is available at http://investors.ironmountain.com under “Investor Events” and you may register directly for the webcast at the following link: Investor Event Webcast Registration Link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations webpage following the event.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Gillian Tiltman

Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations



Gillian.Tiltman@ironmountain.com

(617) 286-4881

Sarah Barry

Senior Manager, Investor Relations



Sarah.Barry@ironmountain.com

(617) 237-6597