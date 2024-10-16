Iron Mountain Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in information management services, will report its third quarter 2024 financial results before market hours on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss results on the same day.





The earnings press release, conference call slides, and supplemental financial information will be available at: http://investors.ironmountain.com, under “Quarterly Earnings” prior to the call on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The webcast link can be accessed under “Investor Events” and you may register directly for the webcast at the following link: Webcast Registration.

Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10191947/fd4e3d8cf3. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024



Call Time: 8:30 A.M. (Eastern Time)



Domestic Call Dial In: 1-844-890-1796



International Call Dial In: 1-412-717-9590

Telephonic replay available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week.

Replay Domestic Dial In: 1-877-344-7529



Replay International Dial In: 1-412-317-0088



Access Code: 4495496

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts:





Gillian Tiltman

Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations



Gillian.Tiltman@ironmountain.com

(617) 286-4881

Erika Crabtree

Manager, Investor Relations



Erika.Crabtree@ironmountain.com

(617) 535-2845