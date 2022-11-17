Iron Mountain Data Centers Expands Footprint in North America

With Purchase of 10 Acre Land Parcel and Substation in Phoenix

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, has expanded their North American data center footprint with the purchase of a 10 acre land parcel and 50+ MVA (expandable to 100+ MVA) substation in Phoenix, Arizona to develop a 36 megawatt, 230K square foot data center (AZP3). The land is adjacent to Iron Mountain’s existing 39-acre campus that houses their AZP1 (41 megawatt) and AZP2 (48 megawatt) data centers. Phase one of the AZP3 expansion is expected to be delivered in 2024.

“ The Phoenix data center market continues to see a tremendous amount of growth and we are pleased to be expanding our footprint in this robust market,” said Rick Crutchley, Vice President & General Manager, North America, Iron Mountain Data Centers. “ This land being adjacent to our existing campus is ideal to continue to provide our customers with the lowest latency access to our robust ecosystem as possible. As with the rest of our Phoenix campus, AZP3 will leverage government-compliant physical and logical security throughout and will be constructed to BREEAM sustainability standards.”

Iron Mountain’s Phoenix campus is one of the leading network dense locations in the market with 25+ network providers and key peering exchanges including the Arizona Internet Exchange (AZIX), DE-CIX Phoenix and Ninja-IX. Phoenix is one of North America’s leading data center markets in large part due to low disaster risk, fiber infrastructure, and relatively low costs compared to other markets. The market currently has more data center builds planned or under construction than any market other than Virginia.

“ This expansion supports our strategy of continuing to invest in larger, low latency metro markets where we are established in order to meet the high growth demands of our customers,” stated Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Data Centers at Iron Mountain. “ As one of the leading interconnection providers in Phoenix, we are excited to continue to provide connected critical capacity for our retail and hyperscale customers alike.”

HIGHLIGHTS / KEY FACTS

The Iron Mountain Data Centers Phoenix campus is one of the key interconnection points in the Phoenix market with 25+ network service providers and Hyperscale on-site access.

Iron Mountain’s AZP2 data center is the first BREEAM design-certified data center in North America.

The Iron Mountain Data Centers Campus is ideal for highly regulated customers due to adherence to a strict compliance program which includes: NIST 800-53, FISMA High, FedRAMP, HIPAA, ISO 9001, 27001, 50001, 14001 & 45001 among others.

Phoenix is a key North American data center market in large part due to low disaster risk, fiber infrastructure, and relatively low costs compared to other markets.

The Phoenix market has more data center builds planned or under construction than any other market in the United States, except Virginia.

With this land acquisition, Iron Mountain Data Centers global footprint now has 20+ sites across 19 markets in 3 continents.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals. To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media

Marti Zehr-Breedlove

Iron Mountain Global Communications



media@ironmountain.com