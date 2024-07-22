Iron Mountain Announces the Election of Andre Maciel to the Board of Directors

Home Business Wire Iron Mountain Announces the Election of Andre Maciel to the Board of...
Andre Maciel joins the Board of Directors effective July 22, 2024

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in information management services, today announced that it has elected Andre Maciel to the Board of Directors, effective July 22, 2024.




Mr. Maciel is a seasoned finance executive who has served as Global Chief Financial Officer for The Kraft Heinz Company, one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, since March 2022. He joined the company’s predecessor, H.J. Heinz, in 2013 and has held several key leadership roles that have enabled him to develop extensive finance, auditing and digital transformation experience. Mr. Maciel worked at companies including AB InBev, McKinsey & Company and Accenture earlier in his career, and has lived in 13 countries. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Universidade de São Paulo and an MBA from INSEAD.

Iron Mountain Board Chairperson, Pamela Arway, said: “Our Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Mr. Maciel. His significant financial and operational experience will be of great benefit and brings additional strength to our Board.”

William L. Meaney, Iron Mountain President and CEO, said: “Mr. Maciel’s deep digital transformation experience and international perspectives will be valuable assets for our continued growth trajectory.”

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

