Iron Bow Technologies Recognized on CRN’s MSP 500 List for the 10th Consecutive Year

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRN—Iron Bow Technologies, the next-generation technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Iron Bow Technologies to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite150 category for 2024. This is the 10th consecutive year that Iron Bow has been recognized on the prestigious list.





CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches – all while changing the landscape of the IT channel.

“We’re honored to receive CRN’s acknowledgment for our excellence in managed services,” said Rene LaVigne, President and CEO, Iron Bow Technologies. “This recognition underscores our consistent commitment to comprehending our customers’ challenges and delivering optimal solutions that address both current demands and future requirements.”

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor of CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, “Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success.”

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Kate Nesbitt



Alloy Communications



kate@helloalloy.com