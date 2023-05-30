Iron Bow Technologies Recognized on CRN’s 2023 Solution Provider 500 List

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNSP500—Iron Bow Technologies, the leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Iron Bow on the 2023 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN’s annual Solution Provider (SP) 500 ranks North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel’s most successful companies. This year’s list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $475.9 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers impacting today’s IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

This is the 12th consecutive year that Iron Bow has been ranked in the top 50 of CRN’s SP 500 list. The company’s consistent ranking is a demonstration of Iron Bow’s commitment to providing its customers with access to the best solutions for their evolving needs.

“Our community has experienced monumental changes in the past decade,” said Rene LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Bow. “From challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to increasing and relentless cyber threats, our customers’ needs have consistently evolved, and we are proud to support them at every step along the way. We’re honored to be recognized by CRN for our commitment to delivering the highest standard of service and expertise alongside our incredible partners.”

“It’s a distinct honor to recognize CRN’s 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today’s top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today’s top-performing IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel.”

CRN’s 2023 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

For more information about Iron Bow, please visit www.ironbow.com

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis



The Channel Company



nlewis@thechannelcompany.com

Iron Bow Media Contact:

Kate Nesbitt



Alloy Communications



kate@helloalloy.com