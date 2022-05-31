Iron Bow Technologies Recognized for Excellence in Client Solutions

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Bow Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced it was recognized at the 2022 Dell Technologies Federal Partner of the Year Awards for Excellence in Client Solutions. The award was presented to Iron Bow during Dell Technologies World, held May 2-5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the second consecutive year Iron Bow has been recognized with this designation.

The Dell Technologies Excellence in Client Solutions award recognizes partners who have accelerated sales of client solutions. Iron Bow was recognized for this distinction because of its significant client business growth along with its collaboration, strategic engagement, and laser focus on federal mission programs.

“Iron Bow is honored to be recognized by Dell Technologies for our commitment to helping federal customers better meet their mission objectives with innovative technology solutions,” said Rene LaVigne, President and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with Dell to help our federal clients realize new efficiencies, better safeguard their systems, and offer cutting edge functionality.”

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives.

