Iron Bow Technologies Recognized as a Top Workplace by Richmond Times-Dispatch

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GowiththeBow—Iron Bow Technologies, the leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, announced today that it has been selected by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as a winner in its tenth annual Top Workplaces Awards.

The Times-Dispatch worked with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee research firm, to survey workers on a wide range of issues, from corporate culture and work-life balance to training opportunities and benefits.

This year the program surveyed the most companies, nonprofit organizations and government divisions in its 10-year history and identified 102 winning organizations. Iron Bow is one of 28 companies in the midsize category including organizations with 125 to 399 employees.

“In the past few years we have experienced incredible growth as a company and I’m very proud of how this growth has been accompanied by a strong and evolving culture,” said Rene LaVigne, CEO of Iron Bow Technologies. “From prioritizing diversity and inclusion programs, to creating opportunities for career advancement and leadership training, to broadening the scope of the customers and industries we serve, we have been determined to create a positive and enriching environment for our employees. We’re honored to be recognized by the Times-Dispatch for our efforts and remain committed to building the best culture possible in the years ahead.”

The rankings of the 2023 winners will be announced and honored at a celebration hosted by The Times-Dispatch in May.

