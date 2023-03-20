Iron Bow Technologies Honored on the 2023 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNTechElite250—Iron Bow Technologies, the leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Iron Bow on its 2023 Tech Elite 250 list.

This annual list features solution providers of all sizes across the U.S and Canada that have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology vendors in the infrastructure, cloud, and security spaces.

Businesses rely on solution providers to maintain the highest levels of technical prowess across critical products and services to help them meet today’s IT challenges and take advantage of the benefits of cutting-edge solutions. Iron Bow is well regarded for its commitment to the tech community and to supporting its customers with innovative solutions for their most pressing business challenges. By maintaining high levels of training and certification from recognized IT vendors and achieving the highest tiers within vendor partner programs, Iron Bow is delivering the highest quality of service and expertise for its customers.

Iron Bow is focused on better serving its customers through the expansion of the company’s four key solution areas: IT Modernization, Digital Transformation, Workforce Experience, and Cybersecurity. Recently, the company acquired GuardSight (a cybersecurity operations as a service and managed detection and response company) to offer customers more robust cybersecurity solutions.

“We take great pride in our relationships and standing within the tech community, and greatly value the certifications and distinctions we’ve earned that ultimately help us better serve our customers,” said Rene LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Bow. “Providing our customers with the solutions they need as well as the expertise to accomplish their goals is central to our mission. It’s an honor to be recognized for our continued commitment to delivering that service with the support of our vendor partners.”

“CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

For more information about Iron Bow, please visit www.ironbow.com.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

​​About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Contacts

Kate Nesbitt



Alloy Communications



kate@helloalloy.com