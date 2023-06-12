Iron Bow Recognized for Excellence in Marketing

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Iron Bow Technologies, the leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced that it was selected as a Dell Technologies 2023 “Excellence in Marketing” Federal Partner Award Winner. The award was presented to Iron Bow during Dell Technologies World, held May 22-25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the third consecutive year Iron Bow has been recognized with an award from Dell Technologies.

The Excellence in Marketing Award recognizes the Dell Technologies partner who has successfully leveraged assets provided by Dell Technologies and deployed creative and effective marketing campaigns. Iron Bow was selected based on the company’s track record of excellence developing and launching innovative marketing campaigns that drive sales and corporate growth. This year Iron Bow has made significant strides in its marketing activities, generating substantial new pipeline growth.

“Iron Bow is honored to be recognized by Dell Technologies for our marketing team’s hard work, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Sarah Kim, CMO of Iron Bow Technologies. “We set our sights on this award last year and made it a personal goal for our team to achieve it. We are proud of the way the team has driven demand for our solutions and demonstrated marketing’s contribution to revenue for the company. We’re looking forward to launching more exciting campaigns in the months ahead that empower our federal customers to meet their mission objectives more effectively with Dell Technologies’ innovative solutions.”

For more information about Iron Bow, please visit www.ironbow.com

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives.

Contacts

Kate Nesbitt



Alloy Communications



kate@helloalloy.com