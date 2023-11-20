Iron Bow Named 2023 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech100 Company

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NGSP—Iron Bow Technologies, the next generation technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced that it has been recognized by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) as one of its 2023 Tech100 Companies.





The NVTC Tech 100 honors the top companies, entrepreneurs, executives and NextGen leaders who drive innovation, implement new solutions for customers, and contribute to the region’s economic growth. A panel of independent judges reviewed each of the nominations. This year’s NVTC Tech 100 list includes 61 companies, 33 Executives, and 6 NextGen Leaders.

“It is an honor to be selected by NVTC as one of its Top Companies for 2023 in a region that includes many innovative companies and organizations,” said Rene LaVigne, President and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies. “This year has been outstanding for Iron Bow, achieving record growth in revenue, gross profit and recurring solutions and services; completing the acquisition of cybersecurity firm, GuardSight; and adding 180 talented new hires to our team. We are proud to be recognized as a trusted provider for the Federal Government, DoD, commercial, SLED and healthcare markets.”

The 2023 NVTC Tech100 celebration will be held on December 12, 2023, at The Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner, VA. Tickets and additional information can be found here: https://www.nvtc.org/event/2023-tech100/.

For more information about Iron Bow, please visit www.ironbow.com.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a next generation IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

Contacts

Kate Nesbitt



Alloy Communications



kate@helloalloy.com