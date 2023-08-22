Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions Launches Remote Patient Monitoring Solution

New RPM solution supports a comprehensive approach to digital healthcare to meet patients where they are

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions, the leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announces the general availability of Remote Patient Monitoring, powered by Carium.





Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is a comprehensive solution for digital healthcare, layering inbound and outbound support services, device procurement and logistics, clinical adoption services, and integration options to other digital healthcare services for an end-to-end RPM solution. The solution’s core is powered by Carium, a comprehensive, configurable platform that powers a complete virtual care ecosystem connecting care teams to the people that they serve.

“The benefits of RPM are extensive, ranging from improved care, to better patient/provider relationships, to reduced patient expenses,” said Bill Saltenberger, General Manager, Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions. “Our RPM solutions create a one-stop-shop that enables both healthcare providers and patients to improve efficiency, engagement, preserve resources and, ultimately, support better health outcomes.”

The key features of Iron Bow’s RPM solution include:

Advanced medical devices State-of-the-art home medical devices and sensors are capable of tracking vital signs, activity levels, medication adherence, and other relevant health parameters.

Real-time data monitoring Collected health data is securely transmitted to a cloud -based platform, where it is analyzed in real-time using powerful algorithms and AI to enable proactive and timely interventions.

Patient empowerment Patients have the freedom and empowerment to self-manage their condition with peace of mind that certified caregivers are providing oversight and appropriate intervention when needed.

Personalized care plans Based on the gathered information, our system generates data-driven, personalized care plans tailored to each patient’s specific needs.

Seamless communication Engagement and communication between patients and healthcare providers is seamless through secure messaging systems and virtual consultations.

Improved patient outcomes By enabling continuous monitoring and timely interventions, the solution can reduce hospital readmissions, enhance medication adherence, and optimize chronic disease management.



“The traditional healthcare delivery model is based on episodic, in-person visits to a medical facility. However, what happens between visits can have a profound impact on achieving health and wellness goals,” said Angie Stevens, Chief Strategy Officer, Healthcare, Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions. “The emerging model of healthcare delivery embraces a hybrid approach that covers what happens between visits, which includes RPM. Through virtual care delivery, health teams can have better data and communication to inform evidence-based, clinical decision-making and these outcomes were the impetus and drive behind the launch of RPM.”

For more information, please visit ironbowhealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions

Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions is at the forefront of digital health transformation and continues to develop, implement, manage, manufacture, and support solutions across the care continuum. Our extensive industry and clinical workflow knowledge combined with technology expertise empower clients to deliver enhanced patient outcomes. We partner closely with our clients from consulting to implementation so they can provide patients with better access to care.

About Carium

Carium is a Care Experience Platform (CXP) delivering the next generation of advanced virtual care technology. Within one, complete technology ecosystem, the end-to-end care journey – no matter how complex – is person-centric, proactive, and efficient for care teams and the people they serve. Visit us to learn more at carium.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

