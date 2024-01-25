Iron Bow CMO Sarah Kim Named 40 Under 40 Honoree by the Washington Business Journal

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMO—Iron Bow Technologies, the next-generation technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced that the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Sarah Kim, has been recognized as one of Washington Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 for 2024. As one of Washington Business Journal’s most popular and competitive awards programs, the 40 Under 40 honors regional young leaders innovating and excelling in their field.





With nearly two decades of experience in government technology, Sarah has established a legacy of exemplary leadership in federal, SLED, and healthcare marketing honed through her employment at noteworthy area technology companies. Sarah has previously been honored with significant distinctions including Dell’s Excellence in Marketing Award, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority’s Trailblazer Award, recognition as one of Washington Executive’s Chief Officer Award Finalists, and being named one of CRN’s Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders.

As CMO at Iron Bow, Sarah has built a world-class, data-driven marketing organization. Over the last two years, she has overseen a comprehensive brand overhaul, a department restructuring, and cultivated a corporate culture that has resulted in 100% employee retention in her department. Sarah’s leadership and expertise have played a pivotal role in increasing Iron Bow’s revenue to $1.5 billion and laying the foundation for the company’s sustained growth and innovation.

“Sarah is a dynamic force of inclusivity and empowerment, championing diversity both within the corporate realm and the broader govtech community,” said Rene LaVigne, CEO of Iron Bow. “Sarah has demonstrated exceptional leadership, marketing prowess, and dedication to excellence for our team, strategic partners, and all Iron Bow customers. She is an invaluable asset to our organization, and we congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”

The Washington Business Journal will formally celebrate the 2024 40 Under 40 nominees on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in Washington DC. More details about the event can be found here.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a next generation IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

