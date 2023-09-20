Iron Bow Celebrates Remarkable Surge in GuardSight’s Ranking on MSSP Top 250 List for 2023

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Iron Bow Technologies, the nextgen technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, announced today that its subsidiary, GuardSight Inc., a cybersecurity operations as a service (SECOPS), and managed detection and response (MDR) company, has skyrocketed up the ranks on the prestigious MSSP Top 250 list for 2023.





GuardSight climbed a remarkable fifty-two spots higher year-over-year. The company has surged from its 2022 ranking at #138 to #86 in 2023, reflecting its continued commitment to excellence in the managed security services provider (MSSP) industry.

MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, compiles its annual top 250 list by industry experts, and recognizes the most innovative and effective MSSPs globally, showcasing their dedication to safeguarding organizations against evolving cyber threats.

Significant Findings of MSSP Alert Research

Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks mitigated by MSSPs during 2023 include phishing (95%), vulnerability exploits (91%) and ransomware (86%).

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $56.3 million in revenue for 2023, up approximately 20% from 2022.

MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $56.3 million in revenue for 2023, up approximately 20% from 2022. Key Managed Security Services Offered: The top managed security services MSSPs provide on their own include penetration testing as a service (63%), reporting for compliance use cases (81%) and vulnerability assessment and managed vulnerability services (90%).

“This remarkable leap in GuardSight’s ranking on the MSSP Top 250 list demonstrates their exceptional capabilities and commitment to delivering best-in-class cybersecurity services,” said Rene LaVigne, President and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies. “We are beyond excited to see GuardSight continue to excel in providing the highest level of cyber protection for our clients.”

“I’m extremely proud of our team for having achieved such substantial growth,” said John McGloughlin, CEO of GuardSight. “This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who work tirelessly to keep our clients safe in an ever-evolving threat landscape. We are committed to delivering world-class cybersecurity solutions that empower organizations to thrive securely.”

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a nextgen solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

About GuardSight

Established in 2009, GuardSight is an experienced provider of specialized cybersecurity management services for SMBs and large enterprises. The Company offers a wide range of detection and response, operations, compliance, assessment, and consulting services to help customers guard their critical assets and reputation against sophisticated cyber threats. GuardSight’s cybersecurity-as-a-service protection packages are managed by an elite team of experienced cybersecurity experts. GuardSight has been named a Top 200 MSSP Provider and is a DFARS/NIST 800-171 compliant company with more than a dozen accreditations from professional institutions. For more information visit https://www.guardsight.com/.

