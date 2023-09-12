IRLCA and EAD Unveil Dynamic Partnership to Shape the Future of Compliance and Engineering for Life Sciences

DUBLIN & OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IRLCA and EAD have set the stage for a groundbreaking collaboration that merges regulatory compliance and engineering to offer unparalleled efficiency and excellence throughout the product lifecycle.





At the forefront of regulatory transformation, IRLCA is a trusted partner founded on consistently delivering high-quality services and fulfilling its commitment of ‘Reducing the Cost of Compliance.’ IRLCA offers a team of experienced professionals, senior consultants, and system/domain experts who help clients navigate the complex and evolving regulatory landscape.

On the other front, EAD has cultivated a reputation for excellence with its extensive range of engineering services and its capability to navigate complex challenges. Having completed over 10,000 projects and delivered more than 1.2 million hours of embedded services since 2001, EAD stands as a trusted leader known for its personalized and advisory-driven approach, which consistently delivers exceptional value across various industries.

By synergizing their efforts, IRLCA and EAD are poised to revolutionize the industry. The anticipated outcome is a paradigm shift, characterized by unparalleled experience, and the capability to seamlessly meet regulatory demands and business objectives with unmatched agility and cost-efficiency.

Mick Schofield, Co-Founder of IRLCA, underscores the partnership’s potential, “The synergy between our consultants, subject matter experts and values is striking. This partnership will allow us to amplify our impact in the Life Sciences sector, and EAD’s renowned commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our goals.”

Steve Lichter, Chief Executive Officer of EAD, concurs, emphasizing the shared values underpinning this collaboration, “This partnership reflects our mutual dedication to uncovering optimal solutions, all while keeping a steadfast focus on generating positive business outcomes for our clients.”

As IRLCA and EAD embark on this transformative partnership, the Life Science industry can anticipate a wave of innovation that will undoubtedly reshape compliance norms and engineering benchmarks.

About IRLCA

IRLCA is ranked a top 10 provider of Life Science compliance services. With a team providing strategic advice and operational services, we help clients achieve compliance excellence and reduce quality risk. IRLCA offers tailored solutions that simplify complex regulatory requirements, enabling businesses to adopt digitalization and data-driven strategies effectively.

IRLCA is affiliated with ISPE, GAMP and partnered with Enterprise Ireland, and holds ISO 9001/27001 certifications, demonstrating its commitment to quality and security standards. IRLCA’s vision is to transform the compliance paradigm, empower organizations to foster a culture of innovation to reduce the cost of compliance, and drive operational excellence in drug manufacturing.

About EAD

Founded in 2001 as an engineering firm for the food industry, EAD has since evolved to cater to diverse sectors including life sciences, food & beverage, parcel/logistics, consumer goods, and specialty chemical. We serve as steadfast business partners, focusing on engineering, automation, project and construction management, and business and operations consulting to optimize clients’ profitability. Our growth is a testament to our unwavering commitment to value-driven solutions.

