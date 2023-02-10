Iris Dating Integrates ChatGPT AI Technology to Create Engaging and Authentic Profile Bios

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iris Dating, the next-generation dating app that utilizes artificial intelligence to predict mutual attraction, announces the integration of ChatGPT into its platform. This integration will allow the app to generate highly personalized and compelling bios for its users, that truly reflect their unique personalities and interests, elevating their dating experience to new heights.

The integration of ChatGPT represents a major step forward in personalizing the dating experience for users, also saving their time and effort, as they will no longer have to spend hours crafting the perfect bio. With ChatGPT’s advanced AI technology, users can expect to receive accurate recommendations that will make their profiles stand out and increase their chances of finding meaningful connections.

“Our goal is to revolutionize the world of online dating by leveraging the latest AI technologies. Our app already uses AI, to help everyone who is tired of swiping through endless profiles and is looking for a more personalized dating experience and approach to finding a romantic partner. We are dedicated to using technology to provide a more personalized and enjoyable dating experience for our users, and the integration of ChatGPT aligns perfectly with this goal,” said Igor Khalatian, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Iris Dating.

“With over 2 million users, and rapidly growing, we are committed to fostering a secure and trustworthy environment for our users. Our top priority is to ensure the security and authenticity of our members, and we are constantly working to eliminate the risk of catfishing, creating a platform where our users can connect and engage safely and with trust.”

About iris

iris was created by a team of people who were tired of swiping endlessly, tired of being catfished, tired of fake profiles—in other words: tired of wasting time. The gamification of online dating has made it a very time-consuming process: the quantity of interactions has eclipsed the quality of connections. iris uses this AttractionDNA™ to connect people who are likely to be a match. Because machine learning is a never-ending process, the more iris learns about a member’s taste over time, the more accurate results become.

