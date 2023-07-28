Ireland’s Low Tax Advantage Boosting Data Center Construction – A Market Snapshot 2023

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Ireland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The comprehensive database covers 27 existing data centers and 30 upcoming data centers in key locations including Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Ennis, Meath, Wicklow, and Clonee.

The database provides detailed information on each colocation data center, including existing white-floor space (square feet), upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for 2022, and future capacity additions expected from 2023 to 2025. Additionally, the retail colocation pricing for quarter, half, and full rack cabinets, as well as wholesale colocation pricing per kW, is included.

Key Market Highlights:

Leading colocation operators such as Echelon Data Centres, K2 Data Centres, EdgeConneX, Vantage Data Centers, Pure Data Centre, Energia Data Centre, and Equinix are actively investing in data centers within Ireland, driving the market’s growth.

Ireland’s corporation tax rate, one of the lowest in the EU at around 12.5%, is a significant advantage for data center construction and expansion in the region.

Dublin dominates the Ireland Data Center Market, accounting for over 90% of the existing rack capacity.

The country has undertaken several initiatives to support renewable energy adoption, including the Renewable Obligation (RO) set by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in the UK and the Department for Economy (DfE) in Northern Ireland.

Data Center Details:

Existing Data Centers (27 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I – IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (30 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The database is designed to cater to various target audiences, including Data Center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), Data Center Construction Contractors, Data Center Infrastructure Providers, New Entrants, Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms, Corporate, and Government Agencies.

Investors/Operators Covered:

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

K2 Data Centres

CyrusOne

Equinix

T5 Data Centers

BT Ireland

Keppel Data Centres

Prescient Data Centres

Eircom

Cork Internet eXchange

Viatel

Sungard Availability Services

Services Art Data Centres

Echelon Data Centres

Energia Data Centre

JCD Group

Nautilus Data Technologies

Pure Data Centre

Vantage Data Centers

