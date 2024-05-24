Ireland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Report 2024: Market Is Expected to Record a CAGR of 10.4%, Increasing from $2.74 Billion in 2023 to Reach $4.55 Billion by 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Home Business Wire Ireland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Report 2024: Market Is Expected...
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Ireland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


Prepaid card market (value terms) in Ireland increased at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2023. Over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.4%, increasing from US$2.74 billion in 2023 to reach US$4.55 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Ireland. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

The prepaid card and digital wallet industry is analyzed comprehensively, providing a detailed view of market size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitudes and behaviors, and the competitive landscape. Digital wallet segments are evaluated based on value, volume, and average transaction value across five key spend categories: retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment. This segmentation helps identify primary usage areas and spending patterns of consumers using digital wallets.

Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards are assessed with market estimates and forecasts across 12 segments. The analysis details four essential KPIs: the number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and transaction value, offering a comprehensive view of the prepaid card market’s potential.

A detailed market share analysis by key players in the prepaid card market is included, identifying leading competitors and their market positions. Consumer attitudes and behaviors are drawn from proprietary survey results, identifying and interpreting key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. Retail spend is broken down across 11 categories to provide detailed insights into consumer behavior and the changing dynamics of prepaid card spending, offering a granular view of how and where consumers are using prepaid cards.

Scope

Ireland Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction

Ireland Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction

Ireland Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

  • Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
  • Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Ireland Digital Wallet Spend by Key Retail Categories

  • Food and Grocery
  • Health and Beauty Products
  • Apparel and Foot Wear
  • Books, Music and Video
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Pharmacy and Wellness
  • Gas Stations
  • Restaurants and Bars
  • Toys, Kids and Baby Products
  • Services
  • Other Categories

Ireland Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes – Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Ireland Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Ireland Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Ireland Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players

  • General Purpose Prepaid Cards
  • Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards
  • Travel Forex Prepaid Cards
  • Meal Prepaid Cards

Ireland Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Group
  • By Gender

Ireland Prepaid Card Spend by Key Retail Categories

  • Food and Grocery
  • Health and Beauty Products
  • Apparel and Foot Wear
  • Books, Music and Video
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Pharmacy and Wellness
  • Gas Stations
  • Restaurants and Bars
  • Toys, Kids and Baby Products
  • Services
  • Other Categories

Ireland General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Ireland Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Gift Card
  • By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail Consumer Segment
  • By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Ireland Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Ireland Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Ireland Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Ireland Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Ireland Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Ireland Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail
  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Ireland Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Ireland Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Ireland Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Ireland Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Ireland Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Ireland Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction

Ireland Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Categories

  • General Purpose Prepaid Cards
  • Gift Cards
  • Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Cards
  • Teen and Campus Prepaid Cards
  • Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards
  • Payroll Prepaid Cards
  • Meal Prepaid Cards
  • Travel Forex Prepaid Cards
  • Transit and Trolls Prepaid Cards
  • Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Cards
  • Fuel Prepaid Cards
  • Utilities and Other Prepaid Cards

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzmfnn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

