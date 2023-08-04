Ireland Data Center Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023-2028: Increasing Cloud Adoption and Demand for Hyperscale Facilities Bolsters Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Ireland Data Center Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The Ireland Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.47% during 2023-2028.

The market has witnessed boosted ODM server revenue, driven by increasing hyper-scale investments, leading to the domination of hyperscale services in Ireland. As a result, colocation has gained traction in recent years.

Implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has driven data traffic in Ireland, fueling market growth. The increasing demand for hyperscale facilities has also encouraged investment in submarine cable deployment projects in the country.

Cloud computing adoption by SMEs in Ireland has experienced significant growth, driven by increased data volumes. This demand, particularly from healthcare, logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing sectors, has attracted cloud and colocation service providers to expand their presence in the country.

Enterprises in Ireland are shifting from traditional networking technologies to software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) tools to facilitate migration to cloud environments. NFV and SDN technologies are also expected to be adopted by enterprises to improve network automation, integration, orchestration, and management.

Colocation services are becoming popular in Ireland, with numerous options available across the country, particularly in Dublin, Cork, and Galway. ERS Computer Solutions, a leading provider of IT support and services, has been serving organizations of all sizes throughout Ireland, adapting to the ever-changing technology market.

While cloud computing offers cost-effective storage and computation capabilities, data security in cloud-based services remains a concern. Ireland faces challenges in ensuring appropriate security measures to protect users’ data and applications in the cloud.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted Ireland’s data center market. Travel bans and work-from-home scenarios have increased data traffic and put pressure on existing capacities, leading to the need for enhanced resilience and prevention of downtime.

However, with the adoption of cloud solutions, increased smartphone usage, and internet penetration, the market is expected to grow rapidly post-pandemic.

The competitive landscape of Ireland’s data center market is moderately fragmented, with both global players and small and medium-sized enterprises. Key market players include Arista Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

These players are adopting strategies such as partnerships, mergers, innovations, investments, and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and gain a sustainable competitive advantage.

