Home Business Wire Ireland Data Center Database 2024: Detailed Analysis of 37 Existing Data Centers...
Business Wire

Ireland Data Center Database 2024: Detailed Analysis of 37 Existing Data Centers and 20 Upcoming Data Centers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Ireland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio” database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This database (Excel) product covers the Ireland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:


  • Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 20 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Ennis, Meath, North Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2023)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing:
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

  • The upcoming data center capacity in Ireland is around 900 MW on full build, which is almost three times the country’s current capacity
  • Dublin and Cork dominate existing data center capacity in Ireland
  • Around 85% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Ennis and Dublin
  • Emerging data center locations are Dublin, Ennis, and Cork

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities):

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name, i.e., (DB3 or Citywest Data Center.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I – IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (20 Facilities):

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Company Coverage:

  • Art Data Centres
  • BT Ireland
  • Cork Internet eXchange
  • CyrusOne
  • Digital Realty
  • Echelon Data Centres
  • EdgeConneX
  • Eircom
  • Energia Data Centre
  • Equinix
  • JCD Group
  • K2 Data Centres
  • Keppel Data Centres
  • Nautilus Data Technologies
  • Prescient Data Centres
  • Pure Data Center
  • ServeCentric
  • Sungard Availability Services
  • T5 Data Centers
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Viatel

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qphff3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Mendel AI Joins NVIDIA Inception Program to Accelerate AI Innovations in Life Sciences

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mendel AI, a leader in clinical AI for the life sciences industry, today announced it has...
Continua a leggere

Lythouse Partners with Climatiq to Enhance Scope 3 Visibility and Drive Sustainability

Business Wire Business Wire -
PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lythouse, the ESG Data Management Platform by Zycus, announces a strategic partnership with Climatiq, a leader in...
Continua a leggere

Mouser Electronics Presents Exclusive Video Interview with Inventor Dean Kamen, Founder of FIRST

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php