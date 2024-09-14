Irdeto Partners with Bitmovin to Deliver Industry-Leading Secure Low-Latency Streaming with Unmatched User Experience

This joint offering allows operators to benefit from seamless, high-quality streaming, extended device reach, and advanced advertising and security features

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Irdeto, the global leader in digital video platform experiences and security, and Bitmovin, the industry leader in video software solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced secure video streaming experiences. This collaboration integrates Bitmovin’s renowned Player and Analytics suite into Irdeto Experience, the award-winning streaming platform trusted by top-tier operators worldwide. Together, they will provide streaming service providers, content owners, and pay-TV operators with cutting-edge solutions that address the critical need for low-latency streaming.





The combination of Irdeto’s expertise in security and Bitmovin’s preeminent player offers a powerful and comprehensive solution. This joint offering allows operators to benefit from smooth, high-resolution streaming and advanced advertising and security features. The collaboration also enables operators to extend device reach by covering a wider range of devices in the Smart TV market. Whether for live sports or premium content, this solution ensures an optimal, secure, and efficient viewer experience.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bitmovin to integrate their best-in-class player and analytics suite with Irdeto Experience. This partnership delivers the ultimate combination of security, scalability, and user experience, enabling our customers to bring their services to market faster and with confidence,” said Andrew Bunten, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto.

Bitmovin’s Player is known for delivering flawless playback at scale, with compatibility across multiple platforms, including Smart TVs, mobile devices, and web applications. It also features advanced analytics and advertising support, making it an ideal fit for Irdeto’s secure, flexible, and robust streaming ecosystem.

“Irdeto is a trusted leader in digital platform security, and we are excited to join forces to offer our partners a comprehensive, world-class streaming solution that meets their needs for quality, security, and innovation,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and Co-founder of Bitmovin.

Both companies have a strong presence among tier-1 pay-TV operators and streaming service providers globally, and this partnership allows these operators to leverage an integrated, secure solution that enhances user experience and accelerates time to market.

For more information about this partnership and the combined offering, please visit the Irdeto Experience website.

