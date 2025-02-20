IQVIA Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, has published its 2024 Sustainability Report. The report details IQVIA’s sustainability achievements consistent with its mission to accelerate innovation for a healthier world.

“IQVIA combines technology and scientific expertise with our unique information assets and Healthcare-grade AI to help solve the most complex healthcare challenges for more than 10,000 life sciences and healthcare customers in more than 100 countries,” said IQVIA Chairman and CEO Ari Bousbib. “We are proud of the significant progress we have made in our sustainability commitments to innovate, accelerate trial delivery, and facilitate industry-wide collaboration.”

IQVIA’s 2024 Sustainability Report can be downloaded here. Highlights in the report include:

Investments in the company’s employees. To ensure that IQVIA’s 88,000 employees worldwide can continue to deliver on IQVIA’s mission, IQVIA invests heavily in employee education and development. The company enhanced its “One IQVIA, Multiple Careers” model by providing employees with the tools and learning resources to enhance their skill sets and apply these skills in new roles at IQVIA. In addition, every year over 1,000 employees participate in one of IQVIA’s leadership development programs. Employee surveys show that IQVIA exceeded Fortune 500 benchmarks for key metrics and confirmed high levels of employee engagement.

Access to healthcare. IQVIA worked to increase the diverse representation of patient populations among clinical trial participants to improve the provision of critical healthcare, the effectiveness of treatments and the identification of adverse effects for underrepresented populations. This included expanding the company's geographic network of trial sites, including in Africa and Latin America. The company also expanded its U.S.-based Community Health Initiative, which aims to broaden patient access to clinical trials and expand care options for patients, and it launched Health Research Space, a direct-to-patient engagement platform that offers participants a convenient way to share information about their health.

Global health. IQVIA utilized its differentiated capabilities, scientific expertise and global scale to respond to some of the world's most complex health problems. In collaboration with global public health stakeholders, IQVIA deployed resources around the world to assist in eradicating disease outbreaks, including recent outbreaks of poliovirus, Marburg virus disease and mpox. In addition, the company mapped viral respiratory disease outbreaks in Brazil identifying those with endemic or pandemic potential, and it supported the development of a continent-wide digital health blueprint and toolkit to establish a unified health record for Africa's citizens.

Environmental impact. IQVIA achieved a 27% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions against its 2019 baseline, and 50% of IQVIA's suppliers have now set or committed to set emission reduction goals. Over the past year, five more IQVIA laboratories achieved My Green Lab certification, with 100% of the company's laboratories now certified. Further, IQVIA's laboratories avoided 384 metric tons of CO 2 e in lab freezer waste and removed almost 3 metric tons of single-use plastic from clinical trial test kits.

Responsible use of technology. The company introduced IQVIA AI Assistant, a generative AI tool for life sciences customers, which provides quick and powerful insights to reduce decision-making time and speed drug commercialization efforts through a user-friendly, conversational interface. IQVIA also established the Center for Defensible AI and an AI Governance Council to set clear guidelines for the industry on the ethical and responsible use of AI in healthcare. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry.

External recognition. Among multiple awards in 2024, IQVIA was named the No. 1 most admired company in the Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services category on the 2025 Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™ list. This is the fourth year in a row IQVIA has earned first place in its category and its eighth consecutive year on the list. IQVIA's SmartSolve® eQMS platform won the Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare award from the MedTech Breakthrough Awards. IQVIA received four Human Capital Management Excellence awards from Brandon Hall Group, recognizing its commitment to developing and investing in employees and creating a supportive environment. The company also received a Race to Zero Leadership Award from My Green Lab.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI™, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 88,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

