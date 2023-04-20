IQVIA Named a Leader in Everest Group Life Sciences Customer Experience Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical and broader life sciences industry, today announces the company has been recognized as a Leader in Customer Experience Platforms (CXP) by Everest Group for its Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) platform.

The IQVIA OCE platform was recognized as a Leader in the CXP pharma provider sector for its well-rounded portfolio of industry-leading products, which offer the ability to drive better customer engagement. OCE is Salesforce-based and provides a full spectrum of capabilities, from every personal and digital engagement need to optimization tools that ensure all resources and assets are utilized to maximum efficiency.

“We’re pleased that Everest Group recognizes IQVIA as an industry Leader for the OCE platform, which enhances the customer experience for our clients,” said Sanjay Chikarmane, Chief Product Officer, IQVIA. “OCE is the only Salesforce-based technology purpose built for Life Science companies across every region in the world, and our end-to-end product suite enables commercial success in an environment that’s never been more demanding.”

“IQVIA’s OCE suite of solutions, particularly its strong customer engagement and content management capabilities which backed by actionable recommendations and analytics, are highly appreciated by clients,” said Chunky Satija, Vice President, Everest Group. “Customers consider its experience with large biopharma companies and ability to share industry best practices as a differentiator, hence earning its Leader position.”

To review the complete report, including details on IQVIA’s leader status, please click here.

