IQVIA CFO Ron Bruehlman to Speak at the Bank of America Health Care Conference on May 14, 2024

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV) announced today that Ron Bruehlman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at the Bank of America Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 12:20 p.m. ET (9:20 a.m. local PT).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that day.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources, extensive domain expertise and network of partners. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers actionable insights and powerful solutions with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 87,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Kerri Joseph, IQVIA Investor Relations (kerri.joseph@iqvia.com)

+1.973.541.3558

Trent Brown, IQVIA Media Relations (trent.brown@iqvia.com)

+1.919.780.3221

