IQVIA CFO Ron Bruehlman to Speak at Evercore HealthCONx Conference on November 29, 2023

INNOVATION PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV), announced today that Ron Bruehlman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at the Evercore Annual HealthCONx Conference in Miami on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:50 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that day.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 87,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behavior and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Contacts

Nick Childs, IQVIA Investor Relations (nicholas.childs@iqvia.com)

+1.973.316.3828

Trent Brown, IQVIA Media Relations (trent.brown@iqvia.com)

+1.919.780.3221

