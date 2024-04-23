iQor Wins 2024 Bronze Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service

Award Recognizes iLead Program for Outstanding Training and Coaching

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CXExcellence—iQor’s dedication to employee development has been recognized with a prestigious Bronze Stevie® Award for its iLead Global Career Coaching and Mentorship program. iQor secured the award in the Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year – Business Services Industries category at the 18th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Bellagio in Las Vegas on April 12.





iQor’s iLead program empowers employees in exempt positions around the world through ongoing leadership development. By focusing on coaching, assessments, education, and self-driven discovery, iLead delivers customized leadership development based on employees’ individual needs.

“This Stevie® award is a testament to iQor’s commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development,” said iQor Senior Vice President of Global Learning and Development John Kruper. “The iLead program leverages a powerful blend of digital tools and expert guidance to equip our team with the skills they need to drive exceptional employee and customer experiences.”

The Stevie® Awards is a global business awards program for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries in 44 countries were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals on seven judging committees.

“The high scores given the winning nominations in this year’s competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments.”

iQor congratulates DBS Bank Ltd. for winning the Gold Stevie® Award in this category as well as the other honorees. Details about the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service are available at StevieAwards.com/Sales.

As a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, iQor invests in learning and development that inspires employee and customer success. iQor elevates the skills and competencies of its global workforce by fostering a culture of continuous learning and utilizing human expertise and technology to optimize performance. iQor’s Symphony [AI]TM generative AI ecosystem supports this performance-driven culture through holistic digital solutions that reduce costs, boost employee engagement, and create irresistible customer experiences.

Read more about iQor’s commitment to learning and development at iQor.com.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our custom BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to deliver optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. We serve as a trusted partner to clients across industries, providing strategic thought leadership, competitive pricing, performance excellence, attractive geos, and talented teams to meet demand and deliver the best value in the industry. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

