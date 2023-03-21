iQor Wins 2023 Bronze Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service

Award Recognizes iLead Program for Exceptional Training and Coaching

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO–iQor has been recognized with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year – All Other Industries category at the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 3.

The award recognizes iQor’s iLead Next Level Career Coaching program that provides ongoing leadership development for employees in supervisory and management positions. By focusing on coaching, assessments, education, and self-driven discovery, iLead delivers customized leadership development based on employees’ individual needs. iLead was piloted in Trinidad with high levels of employee satisfaction and engagement. The program is rolling out to all exempt-level employees across iQor’s 10 global locations throughout 2023.

“This Stevie award recognizes iQor’s learning culture and our focus on employee growth and development through a combination of digital technology and human expertise. The iLead program delivers customized coaching sessions to support excellent employee and customer experiences,” said iQor Senior Vice President of Global Learning and Development John Kruper.

The Stevie Awards is a global business awards program for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries in 49 countries were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals on seven judging committees.

“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller.

iQor congratulates Alight Solutions for winning the Gold Stevie Award in this category as well as the other honorees. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are available at StevieAwards.com/Sales.

