iQor VP of Organizational Development Appointed to The Future of Learning Technologies Advisory Board

Appointment Recognizes iQor’s Thought Leadership on Performance Optimization

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO—iQor is honored to announce the appointment of Mark Monaghan, iQor vice president of organizational development, to the HR Research Institute’s advisory board on The Future of Learning Technologies 2023. Monaghan joins an esteemed group of professionals to influence thought leadership and best practices in human resources and to advance the competencies and skills of HR professionals.





This appointment underscores iQor’s commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends and best practices. As a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, iQor believes that investing in learning and development inspires employee and customer success. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and harnessing technology with purpose, iQor drives performance optimization by elevating the skills and competencies of its workforce to deliver exceptional customer service with a smile.

“I am thrilled and honored to serve on The Future of Learning Technologies advisory board. This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders and shape the future of learning. By leveraging innovative approaches and advanced technologies, we can unlock the potential of our workforce, driving organizational growth and success through performance optimization,” said Monaghan.

Monaghan has played an integral role in iQor’s award-winning organizational development initiatives, providing leadership and proven strategies for employee growth and success. His efforts to maximize employee potential through career pathing and development are featured in episode 74 of the Digitally Irresistible podcast.

Read more about iQor’s commitment to learning and development at iQor.com. HR.com’s HR Research Institute report on “The Future of Learning Technologies 2023” is available here.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

Contacts

Robert Constantine



SVP Marketing and Communications



robert.constantine@iqor.com