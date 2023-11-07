iQor to Speak at Equinix Digital Leaders Live Event

Vice President of Platforms and Cloud Will Join Technology Thought Leaders to Share Insights on the Digital Transformation Journey

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, announced today that iQor Vice President of Platforms and Cloud Daniel Edwards has been invited to speak on the “Digital Transformation in the Age of AI” panel at the Equinix Digital Leaders Live event in New York on Nov. 7, 2023.





Equinix Digital Leaders Live brings together top enterprise information technology leaders to explore the latest strategies and best practices in modernizing IT architecture in the era of artificial intelligence (AI). Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into the role of AI ecosystems, tools, and real-world examples of successful digital transformation initiatives.

iQor recognizes the profound impact of AI on its digital transformation journey. iQor’s Symphony [AI]TM ecosystem is at the heart of the company’s strategy, seamlessly integrating technology, automation, and human expertise for agent augmentation and efficiency while ensuring employee satisfaction and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

“iQor has focused on enhancing agility through automation, standardization, and the adoption of more streamlined solutions. From self-service options to omnichannel support, we equip our agents with the necessary digital tools, enabling them to deliver unparalleled value to our clientele,” said Edwards. “We also collaborate with various strategic partners to streamline our contact center operations and migrate to agile cloud-based workloads.”

To learn more about iQor’s digital capabilities, visit iQor.com/Digital-Transformation.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

Contacts

iQor

Robert Constantine



SVP Marketing and Communications



robert.constantine@iqor.com