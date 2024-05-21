iQor to Speak at CyberArk IMPACT 24

Enterprise Technical Architect Will Join Industry Thought Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies on Cloud Security

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO—iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, announced today that iQor Enterprise Technical Architect Nate Nelson has been invited to speak on the “New Approaches: Identity Security Requirements for Developers” panel at CyberArk IMPACT 24 in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 22.





The session is designed to provide insights on establishing sustainable and effective cloud security programs and will highlight how these programs can be seamlessly integrated into the workflows of cloud engineers and developers. The discussion will showcase two successful real-world cloud security projects built for human and machine use cases using the CyberArk Identity Security Platform.

Cybersecurity is a crucial concern across the multiple industries iQor serves, including finance, retail, subscription services, energy and utilities, health care, government, transportation, insurance, telecommunications, and IT services and software. As these sectors increasingly rely on digital solutions, iQor recognizes the need for robust identity security and invests in safeguards for sensitive information to ensure operational integrity for its clients.

“iQor’s work in cloud security is pivotal in protecting enterprises as we innovate and expand,” said Nelson. “iQor remains committed to investing in cutting-edge technology and robust cloud security solutions. Our systems are designed to safeguard critical data and are compliant with major standards, including ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and GDPRF. These investments reflect our commitment to providing secure and reliable services to our clients.”

To learn more about iQor’s capabilities and investment in data security, visit iQor.com/Data-Security.

