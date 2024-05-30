iQor to Speak at Customer Contact Week Las Vegas 2024

Thought Leaders Will Share Successful CX Partnership Insights and Strategies

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Leaders from iQor will speak at a workshop and a session at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas 2024. Joining the iQor team at both speaking engagements is Frontdoor, Inc., Senior Director of Inside Sales Fred Spano, who will illustrate how a partnership with iQor has produced successful customer experience (CX) outcomes for the brand.





Chief Digital Officer Prabhjot Singh and Director of Digital Solutions Anupam Verma will host the workshop “Elevating CX Partnerships Through AI” from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. PDT on June 4. Attendees will discover how iQor’s Symphony [AI]TM generative AI ecosystem equips employees with the tools they need to excel and deliver exceptional CX and boost clients’ key performance indicators (KPIs). Spano will share specific examples that showcase the benefits of iQor’s AI-powered CX solutions.

Vice President of Global Sales Gail McLaughlin-Toti and Vice President of Operations Rod Spires will participate in the session “Optimize Solution Provider Relationships for Successful Partnerships” from noon to 12:45 p.m. PDT on June 6. McLaughlin-Toti, Spano, and Spires will discuss strategies for building meaningful, collaborative relationships with vendor partners to drive performance excellence across multiple channels for personalized CX support.

As an award-winning managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, iQor partners with industry leaders to develop tailored CX solutions that deliver remarkable customer experiences. Attendees of CCW Vegas 2024 are invited to meet with iQor’s team of experts and learn how iQor integrates digital technology with irresistible human experiences to maximize employee performance capabilities for smile-worthy CX.

CCW Las Vegas is the annual gathering of customer contact leaders that focuses on the tools, technology, and techniques that transform customer contact strategies and drive success. To book time with an iQor CX leader, visit the iQor CCW Las Vegas 2024 event page. To learn more about CCW Las Vegas 2024, visit the official event website.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our custom BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to deliver optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. We serve as a trusted partner to clients across industries, providing strategic thought leadership, competitive pricing, performance excellence, attractive geos, and talented teams to meet demand and deliver the best value in the industry. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

