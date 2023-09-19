iQor to Present at IBTTA’s Leadership Meeting

iQor Will Join Leaders in Transportation to Share How AI and Machine Learning Deliver Cost-Effective CX Solutions

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IBTTA—iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, announced today the company has been invited to speak at a virtual monthly leadership meeting for the International Bridge, Tunnel & Turnpike Association (IBTTA) on Sept. 20.





IBTTA, the worldwide association representing toll facility owners and operators and the businesses that serve them, will host leaders from various toll authorities and state departments of Transportation to explore emerging technologies, trends, strategies, and best practices for improving tolling operations and delivering a more cost-effective customer experience.

iQor’s team will share how the company leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to transform customer service solutions. Highlights will include how omnichannel support services like SMS messaging help to streamline payment transactions and reduce operational costs; how VALDI, the company’s proprietary interactive analytics platform, accelerates coaching for contact center supervisors to ensure compliance; and how iQor uses machine learning to help predict attrition among employees and incorporates proactive retention strategies.

The team will feature SMS payment data from one client reflecting 20% of calls deflected, a 30% increase in customer utilization, and a 20% reduction in average handle time, all of which helped the client achieve substantial savings.

“iQor’s commitment to utilizing AI and machine learning technologies reflects our dedication to providing unparalleled service and value to both companies and their customers. We look forward to sharing our insights and contributing to the ongoing advancement of the transportation and tolling industries,” said Joe Przybylowski, senior vice president of IT at iQor.

Visit iQor.com to learn more about iQor’s capabilities in the transportation and logistics industry and how a strategic partnership with a BPO can drive quality, efficiency, and stronger client relationships.

