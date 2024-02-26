iQor to Host Webinar on Optimizing Retail CX Year-Round

Expert Panelists to Share Customer Support Strategies Powered by Operational Excellence Across All Seasons

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO—iQor, an award-winning managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, will present proven strategies for optimizing retail customer experience (CX) throughout the year in an upcoming webinar in cooperation with RetailCustomerExperience.com. The free virtual event will take place Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 2-3 p.m. EST and will be available on-demand at RetailCustomerExperience.com after the event.





“Mastering Retail: Optimize Your Customer Experience Year-Round” will feature seasoned retail CX experts who will examine the intricacies of retail customer service across topics related to operational excellence, cutting-edge recruiting and training techniques with iQor’s Symphony [AI]TM generative AI ecosystem, optimized seasonal staffing during peak periods, and effective strategies to cultivate a customer-centric culture. A question-and-answer segment will provide additional insights on how iQor delivers excellent customer service 365 days a year for retail CX leaders.

Panelists include iQor Senior Vice President of Operations Tone Holmen; iQor Vice President of Account Management – Retail John Swain; and Universal Screen Arts, Inc., Vice President of Operations Brian Madonna. RetailCustomerExperience.com and Networld Media Group Editor Judy Mottl will moderate the webinar.

For more information and to register for the free event, visit the webinar registration page at RetailCustomerExperience.com.

To learn more about iQor’s retail CX solutions, including event-driven and seasonal staffing, subscription services, upselling and cross-selling, and more, visit iQor.com/capabilities/seasonal-staffing.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our custom BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to deliver optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. We serve as a trusted partner to clients across industries, providing strategic thought leadership, competitive pricing, performance excellence, attractive geos, and talented teams to meet demand and deliver the best value in the industry. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

Contacts

iQor

Robert Constantine



SVP Marketing and Communications



robert.constantine@iqor.com