iQor to Hire Over 1,000 Call Center Agents in Trinidad

Unprecedented Demand for Seasonal Support Fuels Exciting Opportunities at iQor

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO—iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, is hiring 1,200 contact center agents to fill flexible work-in-office seasonal positions in Trinidad and Tobago beginning this September.





Positions are available at all three iQor Trinidad locations in Barataria, Chaguanas, and Wallerfield. Team members enjoy meaningful experiences within iQor’s value-driven culture, along with competitive pay, employee referral incentives, professional development opportunities for eligible employees, and complimentary transportation from each contact center to central transportation hubs. With increased demand, more permanent positions are expected to become available for call center agents to continue their career journey with iQor after the seasonal ramp.

“This is a great time for Trinidadians to take advantage of a seasonal opportunity and gain exceptional customer service experience with one of the fastest-growing BPOs in the region, all while enjoying a rewarding workplace culture. Our presence in this area not only strengthens our global capabilities but also reflects our dedication to nurturing talent, embracing diverse cultures, investing in the community, and delivering unparalleled customer service during steady state and seasonal ramps,” said Namita Gupta, director of recruiting at iQor.

Individuals who have completed at least 3 CXC CSEC passes with the mandatory English A, have a valid Certificate of Character (receipt or proof of appointment will be accepted), and have an interest in gaining rewarding international customer service experience are encouraged to visit iQor Trinidad’s Facebook page, Instagram account, or TikTok account for virtual and in-person interview dates and times. Candidates can apply online or contact iQor.TTRecruiting@iqor.com.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

Contacts

Robert Constantine



SVP Marketing and Communications



robert.constantine@iqor.com