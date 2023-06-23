iQor Qampus Empowers Trinidadians for Future Success in the BPO Industry

Global Youth Development Initiative Equips the Next Generation of CX Professionals With Essential Business Skills

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO–iQor Qampus, a global youth development initiative, equips digitally savvy youth with the business skills they need to meet the future demands of the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry. This iQor initiative empowers youth to forge successful careers in customer service while contributing to the growth and development of their local communities.

An iQor Qampus representative, in partnership with the Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Education, recently visited Trinity College East in Tacarigua, Trinidad and Tobago, to participate in World of Work leadership training sessions designed to prepare 175 young adults for the business world.

iQor Qampus is scheduled to visit Bishop Antsey High School East in Port of Spain in Trinidad on June 28 to continue its mission to give back to local communities and help students discover their career possibilities within the BPO industry.

Born out of one of the company’s iQorian Values, the Need to Give Back, iQor Qampus seeks to mentor youth and offer insights into the global customer service BPO industry. The program helps young adults develop the skills and mindset necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

As a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, iQor delivers excellent customer service through a value-driven culture. iQor is hiring work-in-office and work-at-home call center positions in Barataria, Chaguanas, and Wallerfield. Individuals seeking rewarding employee experiences with unlimited growth potential are encouraged to visit iQor Trinidad’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok) or apply.iqor.com.

