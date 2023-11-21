iQor Philippines Recognized as a Best Employer 2024

Employees Rank iQor as a Top Workplace

PASAY, Philippines–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO—iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, was recognized as one of the Philippines’ Best Employers 2024 at a ceremony organized by the Philippine Daily Inquirer in partnership with Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, at the Sheraton Manila Hotel on November 13.





According to Inquirer.net, the Philippines’ Best Employers 2024 is a large-scale and comprehensive employer study that assesses the attractiveness of employers in the Philippines based on an independent employee survey. After researching over 2,000 eligible employers, Statista surveyed tens of thousands of employees and asked participants to evaluate their employers and respond to various work-related topics.

iQor’s commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture and prioritizing employee well-being earned the organization a coveted spot among the top 300 employers in the Philippines. The recognition underscores iQor’s dedication to creating rewarding experiences and meaningful human connections within its workforce.

“At iQor, we are deeply attuned to the significance of cultivating a positive and enriching work environment for our dedicated workforce. This esteemed recognition as one of the Best Employers in the Philippines for the year 2024 stands as a resounding testament to our unwavering commitment to our employees and their overall well-being. We take pride in fostering a workplace culture that goes beyond the ordinary, one that is not merely a professional space but a thriving community where individuals can flourish both personally and professionally,” said iQor Chief People Officer Fleurette Navarro.

As part of its dedication to fostering an exceptional employee experience, iQor is revolutionizing the employee lifecycle with Symphony [AI]TM, iQor’s generative AI ecosystem designed to transform and equip employees to deliver optimized CX. Symphony [AI] supplies frontline employees with the tools and knowledge they need to provide the best CX and enjoy an irresistible work culture focused on their well-being and professional development.

“We believe in providing not just jobs but meaningful career paths, where each team member is empowered to reach their full potential. This acknowledgment highlights our dedication to creating rewarding experiences and fostering meaningful human connections within our organization,” said iQor Senior Vice President of Operations and Country Lead – Philippines Rod Hoddinott.

iQor is a value-driven global business process outsourcing organization committed to creating rewarding experiences and human connections. Employees enjoy flexible work-in-office and work-at-home positions. iQor has 17 contact centers in the Philippines archipelago spread across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit https://apply.iqor.com.

