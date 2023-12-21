iQor Philippines Is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for 2024

Certification Recognizes iQor’s Continued Excellence in Workplace Culture

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO—iQor has earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in the Philippines for 2024 for the second consecutive year. The certification honors iQor’s ability to create rewarding employee experiences through its value-driven culture. The recognition is issued by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture.





“We value our employees and are committed to creating a rewarding work environment they enjoy being part of. Through a healthy workplace culture that supports the career goals of our teams, we drive innovation and excellent experiences for all. We are proud of our team in the Philippines for earning the Great Place to Work® Certification™ again this year,” said iQor Senior Vice President of Operations and Philippines Country Lead Rod Hoddinott.

The Great Place to Work® Certification™ is awarded to organizations that deliver excellent employee experiences and demonstrate best-in-class people practices. The rigorous assessment process includes an independent survey of employees and an in-depth workforce questionnaire. Great Place to Work® analyzes the responses using their research-backed data-driven methodology to verify an excellent company culture and a great employee experience.

Nine out of 10 survey respondents indicated that iQor is a Great Place to Work®. Employee feedback specified a wide range of positive work experiences, including a fair and just work environment in which management promotes inclusive behaviors, a friendly and welcoming team mentality with a strong sense of community, high levels of camaraderie and workplace enjoyment in which employees take pride in their work and in iQor, excellent training and growth opportunities as well as recognition of accomplishments, and open communication between management and employees.

“iQor invests in our entire workforce, and we are thrilled that our employment practices have earned global recognition as an employer of choice,” said iQor Chief People Officer Fleurette Navarro. “This certification acknowledges our efforts to ensure meaningful and collaborative experiences in flexible work environments for all our employees.”

iQor’s Symphony [AI]™ ecosystem further empowers employees throughout the entire employee lifecycle—talent acquisition, training and development, and performance excellence—resulting in highly motivated, compliant, and efficient teams committed to delivering world-class customer service. Symphony [AI] offers a holistic approach to managing employee performance and demonstrates iQor’s dedication to employee wellness by providing tailored resources and data-driven workforce management to elevate productivity, satisfaction, and retention.

iQor, a leading managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, is committed to creating irresistible employee experiences across a global footprint. iQor has 17 contact centers in the Philippines archipelago in Cavite, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, Negros Occidental, Pampanga, and Quezon City. To join our irresistible team, visit apply.iqor.com.

