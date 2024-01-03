iQor Expands in Medellín, Colombia

Global BPO Experiences Growing Demand for Omnichannel Services in South America

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO—iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, today announced the expansion of its international contact center in Medellín, Colombia. The expanded center addresses the growing demand for BPO digital services.





Since iQor Colombia’s launch in 2022, the increasing need for BPO support in the retail, financial, and transportation industries prompted the recent addition of 22,000 square feet of office space for a total of 45,000 square feet at the site. The expansion aims to create 500 new local jobs, increasing the number of employees to over 1,000 as part of iQor’s commitment to supporting the local Medellín economy and community.

As Colombia’s second-largest city, Medellín features an integrated transportation system, state-of-the-art offices, and a highly reliable power grid for secure work-in-office and work-at-home environments for a thriving, digitally savvy, and talented bilingual workforce. The location’s excellent performance from Day One has helped solidify iQor as an industry leader dedicated to offering quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction to its clients.

“We are excited about the ever-growing possibilities in Colombia, and we are confident that the country’s unique attributes will continue to contribute to the success of our operations. Our goal is to create a positive impact by providing employment opportunities and delivering unparalleled customer experiences,” said Senior Director of Operations and Country Lead for iQor Colombia Fabian Garcia.

iQor’s irresistible customer experiences begin with excellent employee experiences. iQor Colombia is Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM for 2024. The certification showcases iQor’s commitment to creating a positive and inclusive workplace culture in which employees thrive both personally and professionally. iQor’s Symphony [AI]TM ecosystem harnesses the power of AI to further support team members through every phase of the employee lifecycle and contribute to performance excellence.

Individuals seeking new career opportunities and rewarding employee experiences with unlimited growth potential can apply to iQor Colombia online at apply.iqor.com or visit iQor Colombia’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/iqorcolombia.

