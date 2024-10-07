iQor Celebrates Customer Service Week 2024

iQor Honors Global Team for Going Above and Beyond to Deliver Irresistible Customer Experiences

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AboveAndBeyond–This week, iQor, a managed services provider of digitally enabled business process outsourcing solutions, celebrates Customer Service Week 2024 by honoring its global team of 40,000 customer service professionals across 10 countries. The celebration, which runs from Oct. 7-11, highlights the dedication of iQor employees who go above and beyond to create exceptional customer experiences every day.





“At iQor, we believe creating exceptional customer experiences requires dedication, passion, and a willingness to go above and beyond. During Customer Service Week, we recognize and celebrate the extraordinary efforts of our global team who consistently exceed expectations through their commitment to our value-driven culture,” said iQor President and CEO Chris Crowley.

Held annually during the first week of October, Customer Service Week is a global event celebrated in more than 60 countries to honor the valuable contributions of customer service professionals. Throughout the year, iQor’s work-in-office and work-at-home employees deliver world-class service that drives value for global brands.

iQor is committed to supporting employee growth and development by fostering an environment where employees thrive and build meaningful careers. iQor’s Symphony [AI]TM ecosystem transforms the entire employee lifecycle to cultivate performance excellence and rewarding workplace experiences. iQor also offers financial support to employees in need through its nonprofit charitable organization, iQor Qares. The 501(c)(3) organization provides assistance to employees facing life-altering or catastrophic events. To learn more about the charity or to donate, visit iQorQares.com.

As iQor continues to expand, the company is actively hiring for flexible work-in-office and work-at-home positions across the globe. Individuals looking to join a company where they can grow and go above and beyond are encouraged to apply at apply.iqor.com.

About iQor

