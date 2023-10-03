iQor Celebrates Customer Service Week 2023

iQor Honors Global Team of Customer Service Professionals Dedicated to Creating Irresistible Customer Experiences

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO–This week, iQor, a managed services provider of digitally enabled business process outsourcing solutions, celebrates Customer Service Week 2023. iQor’s global team of 40,000 customer service professionals across 10 countries will participate in the celebration Oct. 2-6.

“We look forward to Customer Service Week every year as an opportunity to honor the many contributions of our international team of amazing customer service employees. Our teams build our value-driven culture each and every day and work hard to create irresistible customer experiences. We thank all iQorians for their commitment to service with a smile,” said iQor Chief People Officer Fleurette Navarro.





Held each year during the first week of October, Customer Service Week is a global event celebrated in more than 60 countries to acknowledge the valuable contributions of customer service professionals.

Throughout the year, iQor recognizes the many contributions of work-in-office and work-at-home employees to deliver value for global brands. iQor supports the career growth and development of iQorians around the world through iQorian Values that drive meaningful experiences throughout their career journey.

iQor’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, iQor Qares, offers additional support to iQor employees in need of financial assistance due to life-altering or catastrophic events. To learn more about the charity’s mission or to make a donation, visit www.iQorQares.com.

iQor is hiring flexible work-in-office and work-at-home positions in locations across the globe. Individuals seeking rewarding employee experiences with unlimited growth potential are encouraged to visit apply.iqor.com.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

Contacts

Robert Constantine



SVP Marketing and Communications



robert.constantine@iqor.com