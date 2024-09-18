iQor Appoints Jason Grier as Chief Commercial Officer

Grier to Drive Growth and Market Expansion Through Unified Sales and Marketing Efforts

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO—iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, today announced the appointment of Jason Grier as Chief Commercial Officer. Grier will lead iQor’s sales, marketing, and go-to-market (GTM) strategy, reporting directly to iQor President and CEO Chris Crowley. The alignment of sales and marketing under Grier’s leadership is designed to strengthen iQor’s market position and accelerate the company’s growth into new verticals.





Grier brings extensive experience in transforming organizations and driving growth and financial results across multiple business segments. Prior to joining iQor, Grier served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Product Officer, and Chief Customer Officer at SaaS software firm Reputation, where he played a pivotal role in evolving the company from an online reputation management firm into a leader in the customer experience space.

“Jason’s track record of business success and his ability to fuel profitable growth is exactly what iQor needs as we enter our next phase of expansion,” said Crowley. “His expertise in strategic leadership, process optimization, and market innovation will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our offerings and deliver outstanding customer experiences. I’m thrilled to welcome Jason to our executive team and look forward to achieving great things together.”

Prior to Reputation, Grier spent over a decade at security software leader McAfee where he served on the ELT as Senior Vice President of Global Support Operations and Chief Customer Officer. His BPO career began at Sutherland Global Services working with Fortune 1000 companies to build and optimize global contact center and back office operations.

“We have a great story to tell, and I am thrilled to join iQor at such an important time in the company lifecycle,” said Grier. “The opportunity to align these functions and partner with our leadership team and our more than 40,000 employees to deliver a unique value proposition for our customers is exciting.”

Grier joins an executive team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of customer service and business process outsourcing, building on iQor’s legacy of excellence, innovation, and growth. This includes harnessing iQor’s Symphony [AI]TM ecosystem which is redefining the employee lifecycle by seamlessly blending automation and human capabilities within a value-driven culture. iQor’s recognitions for rewarding workplace experiences most recently include Great Place to Work® CertificationsTM in Colombia and the Philippines for 2024.

