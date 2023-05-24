iQor Announces Fleurette Navarro as Chief People Officer

Navarro Will Guide Best Practices for Global Human Resources and Recruiting

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPOIndustry–iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, today announced the promotion and appointment of Fleurette Navarro as chief people officer effective June 1, 2023. As a member of the executive team, Navarro will report directly to iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik.

As iQor continues to invest in global human resource leadership to meet increased demand and expansion into new geographies, this newly created position will unify iQor’s global human resources, recruiting, compensation, and benefits under Navarro’s direction and thought leadership to ensure a consistent and integrated experience. As chief people officer, Navarro will focus on talent acquisition and retention, employee development, workplace culture, and strategic globalization.

“Flo has been a passionate advocate for all iQorians throughout her tenure at iQor and has exemplified our shared belief that our strength lies in our diversity and the unique contributions of each team member. I am confident that under Flo’s leadership, our human resources and recruiting team will continue to thrive and create valuable employee experiences that make people smile,” said Praznik.

Calling the Philippines home, Navarro has worked to advance iQor’s human resources initiatives throughout her six-year tenure at iQor. She has managed a high-performing human resources and global recruiting team, where she has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills.

Under her stewardship, the team implemented new policies and procedures centered on supporting employees and leaders and building a workforce that embodies iQorian Values and culture. The global recruiting team has implemented digital strategies and automation tools in the hiring process, collaborating with other functional areas to attract talented people seeking opportunities with iQor. Navarro also played an instrumental role in helping iQor work through the pandemic by building relationships with the government and putting actions in place to safeguard employees and the business. Through these and other initiatives, Navarro’s leadership played a vital role in helping iQor earn the Great Place to Work designation in the Philippines.

“I am excited to begin this new part of my journey with iQor,” said Navarro. “I look forward to continuing to advance our talent acquisition, employee development, and workplace culture through a strategic lens to ensure iQor remains a Great Place to Work.”

With 23 years in the BPO industry, Navarro brings extensive experience and perspective to her role. She has served as head of operations for global companies such as HSBC, CapitalOne, and Tata Consultancy and has developed a deep understanding of the industry through roles in operations, account management, training, quality assurance, and human resources.

